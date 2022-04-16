Stephens Begins Coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP)

Stephens started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

KRP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

KRP opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 296.01%.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 13,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $221,488.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

