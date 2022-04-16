SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Andrew Beach Purchases 39 Shares

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach bought 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £148.98 ($194.14).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Andrew Beach bought 37 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of £147.26 ($191.89).

On Thursday, March 3rd, Andrew Beach bought 6,237 shares of SThree stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.39) per share, with a total value of £25,821.18 ($33,647.62).

STEM stock opened at GBX 386 ($5.03) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 413.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 480.59. SThree plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331.50 ($4.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($7.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of £515.82 million and a PE ratio of 12.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley Associates, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, and Newington International brands.

