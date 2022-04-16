STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €38.00 ($41.30) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($56.52) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €46.85 ($50.92).

Shares of STM opened at €34.16 ($37.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €37.52 and its 200-day moving average is €39.98. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a 12-month high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

