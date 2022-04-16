StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.31.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 131,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 287,378 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

