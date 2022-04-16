StockNews.com Lowers Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APOG. TheStreet raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 418.40 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

