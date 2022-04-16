StockNews.com Upgrades Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EGLE. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $68.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $927.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $70.98.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.91%.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

