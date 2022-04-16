Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $410.40 Million

Brokerages expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) to announce $410.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.80 million. Stride reported sales of $392.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NYSE LRN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,805. Stride has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 188.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Stride by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,990,000 after acquiring an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

