Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $236.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

NYSE:SUI opened at $185.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $154.04 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 108,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

