SunContract Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $358,437.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

