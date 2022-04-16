Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Down 48.8% in March

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,860,000 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 30,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

SU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of SU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after purchasing an additional 859,600 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,826,000 after buying an additional 864,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after buying an additional 2,940,798 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $519,671,000 after buying an additional 828,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,754,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after buying an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

