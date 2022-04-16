Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE STRE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,587. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

