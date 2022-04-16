Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 372,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,013 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after buying an additional 43,322 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after buying an additional 227,872 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 617,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after buying an additional 38,628 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 396,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $10,385,000.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

