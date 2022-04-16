Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surrozen Inc. is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc., formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

NASDAQ:SRZN opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRZN. Consonance Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Surrozen by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 3,497,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after buying an additional 2,497,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,854,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,709,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,090,000. Finally, Bridger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,193,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

