Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Suzano’s earnings. Suzano reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 489.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suzano will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Suzano.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 71.93%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Suzano by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Suzano stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 766,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,938. Suzano has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $13.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.1263 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Suzano’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Suzano

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

