Swiss Re AG (SSREY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.9802 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.16. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

