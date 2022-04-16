Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $279.62 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $275.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SYNA stock traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $152.84. 421,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,237. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

