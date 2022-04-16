Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $98.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $96.91 and a one year high of $145.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 36.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. DZ Bank started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 950,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,423,000 after acquiring an additional 260,001 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

