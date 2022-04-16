TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.30.

Shares of TAL opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.76.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 367.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 151.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

