Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on May 16th

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $78.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -714.84 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $79.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $167,721.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,683,842.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 524,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 185,997 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $8,160,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 748,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 291,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

