Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on THC. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.78 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.