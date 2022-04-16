Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Capital has a decent surprise history with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in one. The company’s strategic plan (announced in September 2021) intends to expand its product offerings and digitalize operations to drive fee income growth. It is also revving up its treasury business and is confident heading into 2022 to reach the 5% treasury solutions fee target of total revenues by 2025. Moreover, balance-sheet strength remains a key positive. Yet, shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Although the Fed has increased rates and signaled more such hikes, the overall low-interest-rate environment is expected to keep margins subdued in the near term. Rising costs and a deteriorating asset quality are other major woes.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.35.

TCBI stock opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

