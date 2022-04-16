Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) will report sales of $161.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.00 million and the lowest is $161.22 million. Texas Pacific Land reported sales of $84.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year sales of $705.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $640.03 million to $771.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $888.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $147.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TPL stock traded up $3.70 on Friday, reaching $1,462.25. The stock had a trading volume of 22,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,619. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,271.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,236.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.44%.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 103 shares of company stock worth $126,432. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.