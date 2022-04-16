Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.35.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $110.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,799 shares of company stock worth $872,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

