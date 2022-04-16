The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 98,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Innovative Portfolios increased its position in shares of Allstate by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

