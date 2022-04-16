The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Receives $4,925.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,925.00.

BKGFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($61.90) to GBX 4,550 ($59.29) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.19) to GBX 5,300 ($69.06) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.47. 3,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,848. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

