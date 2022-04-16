The Corgi of PolkaBridge Trading Down 6.2% This Week (CORGIB)

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $393,866.85 and approximately $364.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00046119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.40 or 0.07523059 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,291.62 or 1.00091251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00052268 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Trading

