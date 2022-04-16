The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €133.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($223.91) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($167.39) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($190.22) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €166.09 ($180.53).

SU opened at €141.32 ($153.61) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a one year high of €76.34 ($82.98). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €145.19 and its 200 day moving average price is €152.33.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

