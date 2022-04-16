The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $32.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.46.

ACI stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 79.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

