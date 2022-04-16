The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target to $31.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.27.

PING opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,868.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 849,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,090,000 after acquiring an additional 566,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

