The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $48.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. First Command Bank raised its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

