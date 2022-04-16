The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $281.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $281.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Citigroup began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Zscaler from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $317.45.

ZS stock opened at $230.84 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

