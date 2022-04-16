The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,025 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $207,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Hershey stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.98. The company had a trading volume of 850,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,490. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $157.94 and a 1 year high of $228.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

