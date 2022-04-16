The Restaurant Group’s (RTN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 90 ($1.17) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered The Restaurant Group to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 116 ($1.51).

The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 69.35 ($0.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.82). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.27. The stock has a market cap of £530.56 million and a PE ratio of -13.08.

In other news, insider Ken Hanna acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($100,338.81).

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

