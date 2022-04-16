The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

