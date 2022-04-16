The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 35.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Walt Disney by 28.5% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,283,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,884,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.91. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.54 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

