TheStreet Downgrades BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to D

TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.50.

BLFS opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $713.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.76. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,146 shares of company stock worth $2,563,569. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

