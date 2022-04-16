Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0002

Thore Cash (TCH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $13,361.09 and approximately $135,663.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.08 or 0.00283406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001278 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001614 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.