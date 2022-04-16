TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 35.00.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG stock opened at 28.08 on Tuesday. TPG has a 1-year low of 26.50 and a 1-year high of 35.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 29.36.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.42 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 259.88 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TPG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TPG stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of TPG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About TPG (Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG (TPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.