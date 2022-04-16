TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 35.00.
TPG stock opened at 28.08 on Tuesday. TPG has a 1-year low of 26.50 and a 1-year high of 35.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 29.36.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TPG stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 159,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,816,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of TPG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
About TPG (Get Rating)
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
