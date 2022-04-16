Tristel (LON:TSTL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $431.98

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.98 ($5.63) and traded as low as GBX 292 ($3.81). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.81), with a volume of 116,765 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 429.74. The company has a market capitalization of £137.81 million and a P/E ratio of -224.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Get Tristel alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Tristel’s payout ratio is presently -5.04%.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,509.77). Also, insider Elizabeth Dixon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,546.52). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,450.

Tristel Company Profile (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.