TT Electronics’ (TTG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.24) price objective on the stock.

TTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.65) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 270 ($3.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.77).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

TTG opened at GBX 198 ($2.58) on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 173.59 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.08 million and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.90%.

In related news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.62), for a total transaction of £79,401.03 ($103,467.59).

About TT Electronics (Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.