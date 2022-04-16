UBS Group Boosts Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Price Target to GBX 1,685

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from GBX 1,655 ($21.57) to GBX 1,685 ($21.96) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.40) to GBX 1,665 ($21.70) in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.20) to GBX 1,590 ($20.72) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,305.60.

PUK opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Prudential has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Prudential by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

