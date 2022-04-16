UBS Group Cuts Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Price Target to €9.80

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from €10.40 ($11.30) to €9.80 ($10.65) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OUKPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €12.20 ($13.26) to €10.80 ($11.74) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.40 ($12.39) to €11.60 ($12.61) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.55.

OUKPY opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.44.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

