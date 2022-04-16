UBS Group Trims adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Target Price to €348.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from €359.00 ($390.22) to €348.00 ($378.26) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of adidas from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.50.
adidas stock opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. adidas has a 1 year low of $93.86 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
