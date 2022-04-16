UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in UDR by 19.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UDR opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.96, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

