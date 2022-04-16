UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $93.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.57, but opened at $73.06. UFP Industries shares last traded at $74.03, with a volume of 10,795 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 15,815 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,349,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in UFP Industries by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 35,869 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in UFP Industries by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

