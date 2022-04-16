Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $372,229.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00000226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00200110 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008060 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

