UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Director Sells $23,990.00 in Stock

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $23,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:UMH opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on UMH. StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,918,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after buying an additional 388,592 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

