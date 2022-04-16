UniCrypt Market Capitalization Tops $13.51 Million (UNCX)

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $13.51 million and approximately $104,970.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for about $431.34 or 0.01068186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.62 or 0.00268992 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004558 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000965 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001622 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00252116 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00021285 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt (UNCX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,316 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

