Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Decreased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,440,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,770,000 after purchasing an additional 306,376 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL opened at $44.66 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

UL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.