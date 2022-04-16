United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.66 Billion

Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will post $7.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.48 billion and the highest is $7.94 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $40.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 billion to $42.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $47.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.18 billion to $51.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "sell" rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.13. The stock had a trading volume of 12,314,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,469,184. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $60.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

